Coach of Washington Generals well-versed in notion of losing to win

The Generals have done business under a variety of aliases through the years -- the Boston Shamrocks, the New Jersey Reds, the New York Nationals, International Elite, Global Select and the World All-Stars all have been pseudonyms -- while achieving a remarkable consistency of results.

Forward Aquill Baynard is among the top players on the Washington Generals.

In other words, if any basketball team has thrived with a strategy of winning-by-losing -- as some NBA teams attempt to do each spring -- it’s the Generals. They have done their duty thousands of times over, sending fans of the clever Trotters home happy time and time again.

Allegedly, that formula is about to change.

“In the past, the Generals got so used to losing,” Worthen said. “They had a lack of talent and poor coaching. Now we’re changing everything around. We have [TNT NBA studio analyst] Kenny Smith as the general manager and myself as coach.

“We took three years off for planning and preparation for how to beat the Globetrotters. We did a lot of scouting, Kenny and I, watching all kinds of tapes, looking at the Globetrotters’ strengths and weaknesses. And we recruited a bunch of guys with special talents who believe they can win.”

Worthen was on the telephone, but you could almost hear in the background the sabers he was rattling. Between some telltale chuckles.

“In the past, the Generals had guys who didn’t think they could win. They were just ‘out there.’ The fans will notice this, because when we put the product on the court, they will see the talent we have.”

It sounded like a preseason spiel, but the Generals have been putting the product on the court since December, when the Globetrotters’ 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” began. The groundwork Smith and Worthen put in during Washington’s hiatus -- Smith, by the way, declined to be interviewed for this piece, perhaps unable to keep his tongue firmly in cheek -- began last summer.

That’s when a Generals entry competed in The Basketball Tournament, the winner-take-all, $2 million event. Worthen’s squad did well playing the game seriously, but still lost in the first round to the Matadors, a team featuring former players from Texas Tech.

The Generals had former NBA player Sundiata Gaines on their side then -- he logged 113 NBA games from 2009-12 with the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. Their stars these days include guards Trey Bardsley and Shaquille Burrell and forward Aquill Baynard.

“In the past, you didn’t see anything like these guys on the Generals,” Worthen said. “Kenny and I always have our eyes open, looking for talent.

“We’re bigger, we’re faster and we’re better than ever. [The TBT] was our heads-up to the Globetrotters. They know that we’re up and coming.”

As for Worthen, 60, he earned his chops at all levels of basketball over a lifetime spent in the game. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., he starred at Franklin K. Lane High, spent two seasons at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, then played at Marquette from 1978-80.

He was sporting a shaved head before Michael Jordan made it cool, dishing no-look passes worthy of Magic Johnson and averaging a triple-double at McLennan before Russell Westbrook was born. In fact, Worthen gained much of his hoops reputation on asphalt, playing for longtime NBA writer Peter Vecsey’s squads in New York’s renowned Rucker Tournament.

Still, he and Marquette coach Hank Raymonds carved out a working relationship. They helped Marquette to a combined 40-16 record and two NCAA tournament berths. At the end of his senior season, he was drafted in the second round of the 1980 Draft by the Bulls.

Worthen spent one season with Chicago and another with Utah, averging 3.5 points, 1.7 assists and 14.0 minutes in a total of 69 appearances. Then came playing, winning and later coaching in the United States Basketball League, with teams in Connecticut and Florida (where NBA legend World B. Free was a teammate briefly). Shifting into coaching full-time in Puerto Rico’s professional Baloncesto Superior Nacional, Worthen worked for “seven or eight teams in 10 seasons,” he said.

In between, Worthen returned each year to New York, where he worked on projects with the state and the city in youth basketball. He was an assistant to Jeff Capel Jr. for three seasons (2001-04) with the Fayetteville Patriots in the NBA G League and part of Jeff Ruland’s staff at Iona College (2004-07).

Then he hooked up with the Generals, even before their reset.

Obviously, Worthen’s coaching record has tilted toward the L’s since accepting the role as the Globetrotters’ regular punching bag.

“The only column we look at is on the left-hand side,” Worthen said. “Then when we get that digit for the left-hand side, yeah, that’s what we’re looking at.

“The last time we had to use some ink in that column was January 5, 1971. That was in Martin, Tennessee, when the Generals beat the Globetrotters, 100-99.”