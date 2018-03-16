Golden State Warriors clinch fourth straight Pacific Division title

The Golden State Warriors clinched the 2017-18 Pacific Division title Friday night by virtue of the Houston Rockets' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, earning four consecutive division crowns for the first time in franchise history.

This marks the franchise's sixth Pacific Division title since the NBA began using the current divisional format in 1970-71. Only the Los Angeles Lakers have won more Pacific Division titles (23).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joins Pat Riley as the only coaches to win division titles in each of their first four seasons at the helm.

For the fourth year in a row, the Warriors are the Pacific Division Champions! #DubNationpic.twitter.com/jAIGZDip7Z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2018

The Warriors, at 52-16, sit in second place in the Western Conference, will make their sixth consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since qualifying for the postseason in each of the first six years of the league’s existence.