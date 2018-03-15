Golden State Warriors list Kevin Durant questionable vs. Sacramento Kings

Goldne State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings with right rib soreness.

The Warriors said Durant suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday’s 117-106 victory against the Lakers. The injury is not considered serious, as Durant played through the soreness and finished wiith 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

Injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Sacramento:



Durant participated in Thursday’s practice without restrictions.

Draymond Green has been cleared to return, while Stephen Curry (right ankle) and Klay Thompson (right thumb) are out for at least the next three games.