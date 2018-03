Greg Anthony joins me to break down the standings in the East and West, talk about the rise of the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, debate Kia Rookie of the Year favorites, and play some March Madness-themed trivia with John Schuhmann.

Plus, I catch up with former pro Acie Law to learn about the NBA's Basketball Ops. Associate program.

