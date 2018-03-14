Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson out with fractured right thumb

* Tonight on ESPN: Lakers vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

A day after finding out that former Kia MVP winner Stephen Curry will be out at least another week, the Golden State Warrirors got some more injury news.

According to the Warriors, All-Star guard Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated on March 22.

CORRECTION: Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) is out. https://t.co/uT52oaCUCB — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2018

ESPN Sources: Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated next Thursday, March 22. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 14, 2018

In the Warriors' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Thompson sprained the thumb. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the team is confident he'll return around March 22.

Klay Thompson fractured right thumb against Minnesota, as has been reported, and will be re-evaluated March 22. Warriors confident he'll return somewhere around there, or not long after, I'm told. Not expected to linger. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 14, 2018

Thompson has missed only one game this season, on Jan. 10 against the LA Clippers for rest. He is averaging 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season and ranks in the Top 5 of the NBA in 3-pointers made (206) and 3-point percentage (44.2 percent).

Curry is expected to miss at least another week with the sprained ankle injury that has sidelined him since suffering it on March 8. The Warriors said Curry will be re-evaluated prior to their game with the Spurs on Monday. Skipping that game would give Curry three more days of rest before the Warriors face the Hawks on March 23.

Thompson and Curry will miss tonight's game vs. the Lakers as will All-Star forward Draymond Green (right shoulder soreness), Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) and David West (right arm cyst). Forward Andre Iguodala (left wrist sprain) will be available for the game, however.