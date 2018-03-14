Boston Celtics to play Washington Wizards without at least six players

Mar 14, 2018 2:32 PM ET

BOSTON (AP) -- The Boston Celtics will be without six players - and possibly seven - for their game against the Washington Wizards.

The team said Wednesday that Kyrie Irving will sit out with a sore left knee. Al Horford will miss his second straight game with an illness. Jaylen Brown remains in the concussion protocol. Marcus Smart sprained his right thumb and is listed as out. Daniel Theis tore a ligament in his left knee and is out for the rest of the season.

That's on top of Gordon Hayward, who has been out since opening night with a broken ankle.

Jayson Tatum has tightness in his lower back and is listed as probable for the game.

