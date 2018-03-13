Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook posts 100th career triple-double

Reigning Kia MVP Russell Westbrook made history in Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Hawks, becoming the fourth player in NBA annals to amass 100 career triple-doubles.

The Thunder star piled up 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead his team back from a 12-point halftime deficit. It continued his recent triple-double surge, in which he's piled up 63 -- including a record 42 in 2016-17 -- over the past two seasons alone.

He now sits just seven behind Jason Kidd for third on the career list.

NBA career triple-doubles

1. 181, Oscar Robertson (Kings, Bucks)

2. 138, Magic Johnson (Lakers)

3. 107, Jason Kidd (Mavericks, Nets, Suns, Knicks)

4. 100, Russell Westbrook (Thunder)