Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook posts 100th career triple-double

Reigning Kia MVP Russell Westbrook made history in Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Hawks, becoming the fourth player in NBA annals to amass 100 career triple-doubles.
The Thunder star piled up 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead his team back from a 12-point halftime deficit. It continued his recent triple-double surge, in which he's piled up 63 -- including a record 42 in 2016-17 -- over the past two seasons alone.
He now sits just seven behind Jason Kidd for third on the career list.
1. 181, Oscar Robertson (Kings, Bucks)
2. 138, Magic Johnson (Lakers)
3. 107, Jason Kidd (Mavericks, Nets, Suns, Knicks)
4. 100, Russell Westbrook (Thunder)