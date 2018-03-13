Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook posts 100th career triple-double

NBA.com Staff

Mar 13, 2018 9:56 PM ET

Reigning Kia MVP Russell Westbrook made history in Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Hawks, becoming the fourth player in NBA annals to amass 100 career triple-doubles. 

The Thunder star piled up 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead his team back from a 12-point halftime deficit. It continued his recent triple-double surge, in which he's piled up 63 -- including a record 42 in 2016-17 -- over the past two seasons alone.

He now sits just seven behind Jason Kidd for third on the career list. 

NBA career triple-doubles

1. 181, Oscar Robertson (Kings, Bucks)

2. 138, Magic Johnson (Lakers)

3. 107, Jason Kidd (Mavericks, Nets, Suns, Knicks)

4. 100, Russell Westbrook (Thunder) 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.