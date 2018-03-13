New name coming to Indiana Pacers' arena in 2019

Mar 13, 2018 2:09 PM ET

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Bankers Life name will be coming off the Indiana Pacers' arena after next season.

The Pacers and CNO Financial Group announced Tuesday that the company wouldn't renew its naming-rights contract for the downtown Indianapolis arena after it expires June 30, 2019.

The Carmel-based company formerly known as Conseco Inc. has held the arena's naming rights since it opened as Conseco Fieldhouse in 1999 under a $40 million, 20-year contract.

Bankers Life is among CNO Financial's business units. Its name has been on the arena since late 2011.

The Pacers say they will work to line up a new naming rights contract.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.