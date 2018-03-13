Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to miss at least another week with ankle sprain

From NBA.com Staff

Mar 13, 2018 9:13 PM ET

Warriors star Stephen Curry's sprained right ankle will sideline him for at least another week, the team told reporters on Tuesday. 

Curry suffered the latest instance of the ankle issues that have plagued him throughout his career in last week's victory over the Spurs. He missed recent outings against the Blazers and the Wolves, and now will sit out upcoming contests with the Lakers (Wednesday), the Kings (Friday) and the Suns (Saturday). 

Per beat reporters covering the team, the Warriors said Curry will be re-evaluated prior to their game with the Spurs on Monday. Skipping that game would give Curry three more days of rest before the Warriors face the Hawks on March 23. 

Curry is enjoying one of his best seasons, averaging 26.3 points on 67.5 percent true shooting as the Warriors battle the Rockets for the NBA's best record. 

