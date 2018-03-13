Report: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry among group seeking to buy NFL's Carolina Panthers

Warriors star Stephen Curry is part of a consortium being assembled by billionaire businessman Michael Rubin to buy the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Curry expressed his interest in joining a potential ownership group in the Panthers, the team he grew up rooting for in Charlotte, when hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs tweeted his desire to buy the franchise in early December.

"It's a pretty interesting opportunity," Curry said several weeks later. "I've had conversations with plenty of people about the right way to go about it and kind of the different approaches I could personally take. Obviously I have a day job but I've got people that are plugged in and trying to see how to make that happen."

Curry and Combs would be high-profile members of what ESPN described as "a strong, diverse group" being assembled by Rubin, who has amassed an estimated fortune of $3 billion via various e-commerce enterprises.

But even that mountain of cash would be seriously dented by the Panthers' $2.3 billion valuation. Per ESPN, Rubin -- who owns stakes in the 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace of England's Premier League -- has also reached out to fellow billionaires David Tepper and Ben Navarro.

The Panthers were put up for sale after the NFL's internal investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct by founding owner Jerry Richardson.