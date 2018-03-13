Los Angeles Clippers' Avery Bradley out for season following surgery

Mar 13, 2018 6:25 PM ET

The L.A. Clippers today announced that guard Avery Bradley underwent successful surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominus muscles. The procedure was performed today by Dr. Bill Meyers at the Vincera Institute, in Philadelphia. Recovery from this procedure is expected to take six to eight weeks.
 
Bradley, 27, has appeared in 46 games for the Clippers and Detroit Pistons this season, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.2 minutes.

