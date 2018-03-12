Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews suffers fracture to right proximal fibula

Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews sustained a fracture to his right proximal fibula during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the team announced on Monday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports the injury will likely force Matthews to miss the remainder of the season.

The Mavericks (21-46) have been eliminated from playoff contention.