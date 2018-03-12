Portland Trail Blazers sign Wade Baldwin IV to standard NBA contract

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Wade Baldwin IV to a standard NBA contract through the 2018-19 season, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Baldwin, who was originally signed to a two-way contract on Oct. 19, has appeared in one game for the Trail Blazers this season and holds NBA averages of 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 12.0 minutes in 34 games (one start) over parts of the past two seasons with Memphis and Portland.

The 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Vanderbilt, Baldwin, 21, posted averages of 18.2 points (42.2% FG, 23.6% 3-PT, 79.8% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.18 steals and 33.8 minutes in 17 games with the NBA G League’s Texas Legends this season.