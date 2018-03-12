Around The League
Around The League

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams exits game with hip contusion

NBA.com Staff

Mar 12, 2018 10:32 PM ET

0:27

Steven Adams suffers a hip contusion against the Kings on March 12.

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams was forced to exit Monday's game against Sacramento with a hip contusion. The injury took place as Adams was racing to catch a long pass from teammate Russell Westbrook. He fell in the third quarter after colliding with Sacramento's Zach Randolph and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Adams was already questionable heading into Monday night due to a sprained ankle suffered against San Antonio on Saturday. The New Zealand native is averaging 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest for the Thunder, who are tied with Portland for third-most wins in the Western Conference.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.