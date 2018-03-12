Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams exits game with hip contusion

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams was forced to exit Monday's game against Sacramento with a hip contusion. The injury took place as Adams was racing to catch a long pass from teammate Russell Westbrook. He fell in the third quarter after colliding with Sacramento's Zach Randolph and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Adams was already questionable heading into Monday night due to a sprained ankle suffered against San Antonio on Saturday. The New Zealand native is averaging 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest for the Thunder, who are tied with Portland for third-most wins in the Western Conference.