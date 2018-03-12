Morning Tip Q&A: Dwyane Wade

It does seem predestined, somehow, that Dwyane Wade is back in Miami, now, way before anyone thought the 36-year-old would come back to town.

2:45 Play Dwyane Wade led the Heat to the NBA title in 2006.

Most everyone figured there’s be some kind of valedictory, a final lap when Wade was ready to retire, a ceremonial last contract with the team that took him with the fifth pick of the historic 2003 Draft, and for the player who became the most important player in the franchise’s history (with all due respect to Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James).

2:19 Play Many of Dwyane Wade's career milestones happened in Miami.

But that was supposed to happen down the road, not when Wade still had some tread left on his tires. It didn’t work for him in Cleveland and few thought it really would, with him starting, and then coming off the bench (though he actually wasn’t that bad defensively). But when Cleveland’s General Manager Koby Altman blew up his underachieving team, he did Wade the solid of sending him home for nothing, really, something that went over well in the Wade household.

🌞🌞🌞🔥🔥🔥🌴🌴🌴 305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

Yet Wade hasn’t been back just for the fun and games. Life has smashed all South Florida in the face, with the horrific killing of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 -- an awful Valentine’s Day. One of the kids killed, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, had just become a U.S. citizen, and he was a huge Wade fan. His parents buried their son in Wade’s jersey. It tied Wade up in knots emotionally, as you’d expect; he dedicated the rest of the season to Joaquin and has done more than send thoughts and prayers. He met Joaquin’s parents (as did his mother) and gave them a pair of custom-made shoes; he paid a surprise visit to the school last Friday; he had an exhibit honoring the slain students set up this past weekend at Miami’s Art Walk in the Wynwood neighborhood. He and his wife donated $200,000 toward defraying the expenses of local teenagers who are planning to go to the march in Washington, D.C. and other cities in two weeks supporting gun control reform, got a commitment from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Carmelo Anthony and challenged other NBA stars to pony up.

4:48 Play Dwyane Wade led the Miami Heat's moment of silence for Parkland shooting victims.

In the midst of all that, he’s not just been a show pony for the Heat. He’s not the Finals MVP from 2006 anymore, but he can do so many things that were familiar to the Heat during their glory days. Not much homework was required -- “we know him as well as anybody,” Coach Erik Spoelstra said last week. “He’s a family member, so we know how he is. It’s also not like we didn’t keep in touch.” Wade’s already helped win a couple of games off the bench -- 27 points in 25 minutes against the 76ers; 16 points and six rebounds a few days later to help throttle Philly again. It has followed that the often-somnolent home crowds in Miami have reawakened, seeing not an apparition but a still-capable veteran, grateful to be home but aware that more is required of him these days than leading the Heat on a postseason run.

Me: What are those moments like for you now, when the crowd is getting up and cheering even before you take off the warmups?

0:38 Play Miami fans rejoiced when Dwyane Wade made his return to the court for the Heat.

Dwyane Wade: It’s special, you know? It’s something (different) about me when I have a Heat jersey on than when I had the Bulls or Cleveland jersey on. I’ve been to all these cities. I’ve been on the road. It’s just something about Dwyane Wade with Miami on his chest. Our fans are amazing. It’s definitely, a night like tonight when you’re on a back to back and you’re coming in late. But when you hear the crowd behind you and they’re cheering, you get up, it gives you that extra motivation and energy to give them everything you have. ‘Cause they came to see you. Might be their first time, you don’t know.

Me: I think we all figured you’d wind up back here at some point, but did you think it would be this soon?

DW: Nah. I mean, when I made the decision to go to Cleveland, I didn’t think it would be this season. Definitely, I knew, I always wanted it to be one day. I think it was just perfect timing, too. It was just right, the timing to come back. Everything works out in its weird ways. I definitely think the timing was better than if I had come back at the beginning of the year. For the city, the state and the team, I felt like my leadership, my voice, my face was needed at that time I came back.

Me: But in coming back, to that team as opposed to any other, how did you reconcile the fact that you can’t be that guy you were in 2009, 2010? I can’t be the Finals MVP. I have to be the best version of who I am now.

DW: I’m a realist. I’m real to myself. I know who I am. I’ve always been that way. I look in the mirror every day at myself, and if I can’t tell myself who and what I am, then no one can. I’ve always been able to look in the mirror and say all right, this is where you are, this is where you are, this is where you are. And try to put myself in a position where I get the best out of where I am, and also the team that I play for gets the best of what I am. Coming back to Miami at this time, for me, it’s selfless, man. I just want to help this team win, and I don’t really care about how many minutes I play right now, how many shots I get. I’m just taking what the game gives me. Last night, nine shots. Tonight, probably more. So each game is different and I’m trying to do whatever I can each game to help this team get to the point where they’re in the playoffs.