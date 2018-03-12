Reports: Celtics' guard Marcus Smart out indefinitely with torn tendon in right thumb

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is out indefinitely after suffering a torn tendon in his right thumb, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb, league sources tell Yahoo. He will have second opinions on his thumb and be out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2018

Smart injured his thumb during the Celtics' loss the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Charania reports Smart will seek second opinions on his injury, so his timeline for recovery is undetermined. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Smart and the Celtics are still deciding if Smart can play through the injury or not.

Right thumb injury to Celtics guard Marcus Smart -- for now, called a sprain -- is under scrutiny with medical staff, league sources tell ESPN. Still unclear if Smart can play through it -- or will need to miss time. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2018

Smart joins Kyrie Irving (knee soreness), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Daniel Theis (knee) as the recent additions to the Celtics' injured player list.

Wojnarowski reports the Celtics believe Irving's knee soreness will not cause him to miss significant time.

There's confidence that Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving's left knee soreness is no more than tendonitis and that he will not need to miss significant time, league sources tell ESPN. Irving is considered day-to-day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2018

However, on Monday, the team announced Theis is likely out for the season.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.9 minutes this season. Smart scored 20 points with eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals against the Pacers on Sunday.