Around The League
Reports: Celtics' guard Marcus Smart out indefinitely with torn tendon in right thumb

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 12, 2018 3:50 PM ET

Marcus Smart injured his thumb during the Celtics' loss to the Pacers on Sunday.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is out indefinitely after suffering a torn tendon in his right thumb, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Smart injured his thumb during the Celtics' loss the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Charania reports Smart will seek second opinions on his injury, so his timeline for recovery is undetermined. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Smart and the Celtics are still deciding if Smart can play through the injury or not.

Smart joins Kyrie Irving (knee soreness), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Daniel Theis (knee) as the recent additions to the Celtics' injured player list.

Wojnarowski reports the Celtics believe Irving's knee soreness will not cause him to miss significant time.

However, on Monday, the team announced Theis is likely out for the season.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.9 minutes this season. Smart scored 20 points with eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals against the Pacers on Sunday.

