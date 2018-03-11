San Antonio Spurs to sit LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobli vs. Houston Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs, losers of 8 of the last 10, will not have LaMarcus Aldridge, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard when they visit the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The Spurs had one remarkable streak end on Saturday night as the team clinched its first losing road record since the 1996-97 season.

LaMarcus Aldridge (right knee soreness), Manu Ginobili (rest) and Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) are out for tomorrow’s Spurs-Rockets game. pic.twitter.com/yVgAHvJXlZ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2018

The Spurs, which faces the possibility of their playoff and 50-win season streaks come to an end, hopes that when Leonard's expected return on Thursday against the Pelicans can reverse the team's recent slide down the Western Conference standings.