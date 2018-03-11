Brandon Jennings signs 10-day contract with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Brandon Jennings to a 10-day contract.

Jennings, 28, most recently played for the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. In seven games with the Herd, Jennings averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest. He was acquired by the Herd on Feb. 13.

Prior to his stint in the G League, Jennings played with Shanxi Zhongyu in the Chinese CBA. He appeared in 13 games, averaging 27.9 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

The Bucks selected Jennings with the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The 6-1, 170-pound guard appeared in 291 games with Milwaukee over four seasons and averaged 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Jennings recorded a franchise-rookie-record 55-point game with the Bucks on Nov. 14, 2009 vs. Golden State.

An eight-year NBA veteran, Jennings has played in 541 career games (429 starts) with Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, New York and Washington. He holds career averages of 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

