Around The League
Houston Rockets give James Harden a night off

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 11, 2018 5:49 PM ET

KIA Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden will sit out tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Houston Rockets facing back-to-back games tonight and tomorrow against the struggling San Antonio Spurs, Houston wanted to get is leading man a rest before returning to the lineup on Monday night.

