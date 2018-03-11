Around The League
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving exits game with knee soreness

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 11, 2018 9:30 PM ET

Kyrie Irving exited Sunday night's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness.

Kyrie Irving did not play in the second half of Boston's Sunday-night tilt against Indiana due to left knee soreness. The All-Star point guard played 16 minutes in the first half, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and one steal.

The former No. 1 overall pick sat out Monday's 105-89 win over Chicago to rest that same knee, which he broke during the 2015 NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He did return, however, to play in Boston's Thursday-night victory over Minnesota. Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Irving suffered similar soreness a week ago at Houston. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game that this pain was similar but that Irving would undergo "whatever testing necessary."

Entering Sunday night, the Celtics trailed Toronto by three games for first place in the Eastern Conference.

