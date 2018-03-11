Al Horford out for Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers, joining Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston Celtics forward Al Horford was sick and the team scratched him from Sunday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Brad Stevens said Horford was home in bed with a fever and "hurting." He wanted to play, but was told to stay home, Stevens said.

The Celtics were already without Jaylen Brown, who sustained a concussion in Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their place, Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris were in the starting lineup.

The Celtics had won two in a row in their attempt to catch Toronto atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors entered the night with a 2 +-game lead.