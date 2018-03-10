Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman out two weeks with left hip flexor strain

Cedi Osman left Friday night’s game in LA vs. the Clippers during the 3rd quarter with a left hip strain. A follow-up MRI and exam this afternoon in LA confirmed a left hip flexor strain. Osman will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. He is currently projected to miss approximately two weeks and his specific return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress.

Rodney Hood left last night’s game in LA vs. the Clippers during the 1st quarter with a low back strain. He is receiving treatment and is listed as Doubtful for tomorrow night’s game in LA vs. the Lakers. His status will be updated as appropriate.