Around The League
Around The League

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton says Nuggets guard Jamal Murray again disrespectful at game's end

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 9, 2018 11:58 PM ET

Jamal Murray celebrates during a game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers on March 9, 2018.

Jamal Murray has not been afraid to trumpet wins over Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. Los Angeles coach Luke Walton has had enough of it.

Roughly three months after the Nuggets' guard mockingly dribbled around Ball at the end of a Denver win, Murray once again appeared to celebrate his team's triumph over the highliy visible rookie. After intercepting a late pass by Ball and being fouled, Murray appeared to direct some not-so-subtle comments toward the Lakers point guard.

Walton was none too impressed, telling reporters after the game that it was the second time Murray had been "disrespectful" at the end of a game.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone admitted he did not see what prompted Walton's postgame reaction, but told reporters he would watch the film and talk to Murray if Walton's concerns were validated.

Murray finished the game with 22 points, eight assists and four steals. Ball put up 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the 125-116 Lakers loss. The rookie guard admitted after the game that Murray's dribble stunt in December was a "punk move," and dubbed his antics as "circus stuff."

Murray, however, was none too apologetic about, well, anything after the game.

“I'm just gonna go out there and hoop and whoever takes it to heart and takes their losses salty, I can't do anything about that," Murray said.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.