Giannis Antetokounmpo hikes ball, Bledsoe performs push-up to tip off game

NBA games don't begin with a kick-off, but that didn't stop the Milwaukee Bucks from starting Friday night's contest with a long-snap hike anyway.

Immediately upon getting the ball at tip-off, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo hiked it further backwards to waiting point guard Eric Bledsoe. The veteran playmaker, however, decided to briefly bounce the ball so he could perform a game-commencing push-up.

Play Giannis Antetokoumpo hikes to push-up performing Eric Bledsoe.

Credit the Bucks for finding ways to have fun even as they try to ascend the Eastern Conference standings from their current eight-place perch.