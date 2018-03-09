Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams out for season with labral tear in left shoulder

The Charlotte Hornets announced today the following injury update:

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. The injury was confirmed after Carter-Williams underwent an MRI and was examined by Hornets team orthopedist Dr. Marc Cook of Novant Health. The injury occurred with 4:05 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s game at Toronto on March 4. Carter-Williams will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Further updates on his status will be provided when appropriate.

In his first season with the Hornets, Carter-Williams has appeared in 52 games and is averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. In 287 career games, he has averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.