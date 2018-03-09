Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown enters concussion protocol, out indefinitely

After suffering a frightening fall during Boston's 117-109 win over Minnesota on Thursday, Jaylen Brown entered the league's concussion protocol, per the team. There is no specified timetable for his return, as the Celtics stated only that Brown "further updates will be provided as appropriate."

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown has been placed in to the NBA's concussion protocol after his fall during the third quarter of last night's game against Minnesota. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

Brown's feet swung out in front of him after letting go from a breakaway slam dunk, and the second-year forward crashed to the floor on his neck and head. The impact left him dazed, though he was ultimately able to get up and walk off the court with assistance. He even flew back to Boston with the team later that night after being thoroughly checked at a local hospital.

Appreciate everybody I'm ok .. Got a headache tho 🤕 good team win !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 9, 2018

Brown, who was drafted third overall in 2016, has more than doubled his scoring, rebounding and defensive stats from his rookie year while stepping into the significant void left by the opening-night injury to Gordon Hayward. The Celtics are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, two and a half games behind the Toronto Raptors.