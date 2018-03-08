Stephen Curry exits with tweaked ankle vs. Spurs, will not return

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs and has been ruled out for the game.

The injury happened in the first quarter as Curry came down awkwardly on his right foot after being fouled on a layup attempt. He immediately ran towards the tunnel before coming back out to sink both his free throws. The two-time Kia MVP went straight to the locker room afterwards.

Curry has been dealing with issues on the same ankle throughout the season. Less than a week ago, Curry sustained a minor sprain in Atlanta after stepping on the foot of Zaza Pachulia. He also missed over three weeks of action in December after suffering a sprain in New Orleans.

The Warriors are already shorthanded against San Antonio. Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (arm) and Jordan Bell (ankle) are all battling various injuries and the team is still without second-year guard Patrick McCaw.

Golden State next plays on Friday in Portland, the second game of a back-to-back. Curry's status for the game is currently unknown.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He finished the night with two points in two minutes on Thursday.