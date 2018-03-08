Report: Anthony Davis diagnosed with sprained ankle, doubtful for Pelicans' battle against the Wizards

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 8, 2018 6:09 PM ET

0:24

Anthony Davis rolls his ankle in the third quarter and heads to the locker room.

If the New Orleans Pelicans want to set the franchise record with 11 straight victories, the may have to do it without MVP candidate Anthony Davis, who was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Davis didn't seem too concerned about the injury after Wednesday's victory at Sacramento, saying "I feel fine. But I’m going to have the team doctor take a look at it (Thursday) and go from there.”

The Pelicans went on to tie the franchise record with a 10th straight win, and Davis' dominant play has been the driving force.

In his sixth season, the 24-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks this season. His numbers increased when All-Star counterpart DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, taking his scoring up to a league-high 32.6 points per game while grabbing 13.3 rebounds.

