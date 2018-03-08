Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, David West, Jordan Bell out with injuries

Golden State Warriors reserves Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (arm) and Jordan Bell (ankle) are all dealing with various injuries that have sidelined the three players Thursday against San Antonio.

Iguodala is out with a left wrist sprain that he suffered against Brooklyn. He's listed as questionable for Friday's game in Portland.

West's injury is more complicated as the 37-year-old is dealing with a right arm cyst, which Steve Kerr says is being evaluated from multiple doctors. Kerr doesn't believe it will keep him out of the lineup long and hopes it's "resolved in the next few days." This will be the second straight game West has missed and his status for Friday remains unclear.

Bell exited the Warriors' last matchup with a sprained right ankle and will be out at least three games. The rookie out of Oregon will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Golden State has also been without second-year guard Patrick McCaw, who suffered a left wrist fracture last month.