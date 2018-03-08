Derrick Rose signs deal with Minnesota Timberwolves

Former Kia MVP Derrick Rose has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced today. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says that Rose is signed with the Wolves for the remainder of the season.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Rose and his wife welcomed a new baby earlier this week and Rose held off on signing with the Wolves until after the baby arrived.

Rose was waived by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10 after the team acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 8. Since Rose was waived before March 1, he is eligible to join the Timberwolves' playoff roster.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau coached Rose in Chicago from 2010-15. Rose's best season came in 2010-11, when he became the youngest player to win the NBA MVP award. That season, Rose averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 assists while leading the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the NBA and the Eastern Conference finals.

Rose averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 assists on 43.9 percent shooting in 16 games with the Cavaliers this season.