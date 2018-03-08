Around The League
Around The League

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown takes scary fall, walks off under own power

NBA.com Staff

Mar 8, 2018 10:09 PM ET

1:58

Jaylen Brown exits the game after a nasty spill.

Jaylen Brown took a very scary fall on Thursday in Minnesota.

The second-year swingman dunked during a fast break and let go of the rim too early, falling straight on his back. Brown stayed down for minutes before heading to the locker room under his own power. He's being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms and will travel with the team back to Boston, the team announced.

The 21-year-old received a standing ovation from Minnesota fans while walking off the court. The arena was initially silent -- similar to the crowd reaction of Gordon Hayward's injury -- after the tough spill.

Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes before exiting. He would not return.

Boston next plays on Sunday against Indiana. 

