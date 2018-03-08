Around The League
Around The League

Boston Celtics clinch playoff spot with win over Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA.com Staff

Mar 8, 2018 10:52 PM ET

Kyrie Irving led the way on Thursday with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Boston Celtics became the second team to clinch a spot in the 2018 Playoffs following a 117-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Boston, who is making its fourth consecutive postseason appearance, remains two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto clinched a playoff berth just 24 hours earlier after an overtime win in Detroit.

With 16 games remaining and two left against Toronto, the Celtics have a chance to claim the East's No. 1 spot for the second year in a row, exceeding expectations after losing All-Star forward Gordon Hayward on opening night.

Another scary injury occurred on Thursday, however, when Jaylen Brown went down after a scary fall. He's being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. 

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games and next play Sunday at home against Indiana.

