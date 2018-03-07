Around The League
Around The League

Toronto Raptors become first team in NBA to clinch playoff berth

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 7, 2018 11:56 PM ET

2:10

Highlights: Raptors 121, Pistons 119 (OT)

The Toronto Raptors are the first team to clinch a spot in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and they did it in dramatic fashion.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points, including a monster and-one dunk in regulation, to lead Toronto to a 121-119 win in Detroit on Wednesday night. The win clinched a fifth straight playoff berth for the East-leading Raptors, who won six straight and 13 of 14.  

The Raptors have a shot at earning the East's top seed for the first time and need to go 10-8 or better down the stretch to get the franchise record for wins, set by the 2015-16 team that finished 56-26.

0:40
DeMar DeRozan goes coast to coast for the vicious dunk late in regulation

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.