Toronto Raptors become first team in NBA to clinch playoff berth

The Toronto Raptors are the first team to clinch a spot in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, and they did it in dramatic fashion.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points, including a monster and-one dunk in regulation, to lead Toronto to a 121-119 win in Detroit on Wednesday night. The win clinched a fifth straight playoff berth for the East-leading Raptors, who won six straight and 13 of 14.

With their overtime win over the Pistons, the Raptors become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.



It's their 5th straight playoff berth. Prior to that, they made the playoffs a total of 5 times in 18 seasons. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2018

The Raptors have a shot at earning the East's top seed for the first time and need to go 10-8 or better down the stretch to get the franchise record for wins, set by the 2015-16 team that finished 56-26.