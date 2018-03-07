Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka ejected in second quarter vs. Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (AP) -- Toronto forward Serge Ibaka was ejected from the Raptors' game at Detroit on Wednesday night in the second quarter.

With 4:38 remaining in the half, Ibaka was called for a foul against Blake Griffin, and as he was heading back to the bench, he was given a technical foul and thrown out of the game.

Ibaka scored four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Pistons outscored Toronto 36-18 in the second quarter and led 59-45 at halftime.

The game went into overtime tied, 114-114, and the Raptors went on to win their sixth in a row, 121-119. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 42 points, and Fred VanFleet hit the game-winner with 1.1 seconds left in overtime.