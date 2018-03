San Antonio Spurs beat writer Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News joins me to analyze the problems in San Antonio, where the Spurs are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

Then Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann call in to discuss the rest of the West and play some trivia.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for a new episode every week this season!