Dwyane Wade visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students

Mar 7, 2018 12:26 PM ET

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade visited with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people on Feb. 14. 

Wade been among many members of the team who have reached out to the shooting victims since it took place. One of the victims, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was buried in a Wade jersey -- a move that left the Heat superstar emotional upon hearing about it.

Word of Wade's visit to the high school circulated on Twitter, with students as well as Broward County school board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood posting photos and videos of his visit.

As for his visit at the school, Wade posted on Twitter: "I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong". 

 

Dwyane Wade was emotional upon learning a Parkland shooting victim was buried in his jersey.

