Dwyane Wade visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade visited with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people on Feb. 14.

Wade been among many members of the team who have reached out to the shooting victims since it took place. One of the victims, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was buried in a Wade jersey -- a move that left the Heat superstar emotional upon hearing about it.

Word of Wade's visit to the high school circulated on Twitter, with students as well as Broward County school board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood posting photos and videos of his visit.

As for his visit at the school, Wade posted on Twitter: "I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong".

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Meeting this man would have meant the world to Joaquin Oliver, one of our fallen 17. I gave Dwayne Wade a hug from Guac and told him how much he loved him! Thank you for being generous with your time today! A real bright spot for our kids! pic.twitter.com/BNwmfa751e — Debbie Jacobson (@MrsJMSD) March 7, 2018

What an amazing lunch period for the students at Stoneman Douglas High School as @DwyaneWade made a surprise visit!



(Video courtesy: @sebiloveschoco) pic.twitter.com/ESB1YVWdtG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 7, 2018

Wade over the weekend, "I'm thankful I could come back and be able to be a leader and a voice in the community more so than even coming back here and scoring any baskets." https://t.co/8W51akZRMR — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 7, 2018

Dwyane Wade stopped by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today. So dope pic.twitter.com/8zTJzdMQBb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2018

My Mentee Mei-Ling Ho-Shing meets Dwayne Wade today at Stoneman Douglas #StonemanDouglaspic.twitter.com/SHCELsbRhD — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

A selfie of A D Wade selfie #StonemanDouglasHSpic.twitter.com/c9smf4b2HL — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

