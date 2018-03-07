Report: Anthony Davis 'pretty confident' DeMarcus Cousins will re-sign with New Orleans Pelicans

If Anthony Davis has his way, his frontcourt partnership with DeMarcus Cousins will continue long past this season. In an interview with Marc Stein of the New York Times, Davis said he's doing all he can to bring back Boogie.

"I'm pretty confident that he'll stay. From what I hear, he plans on it. But I'm going to keep selling the dream here. I'll be very involved - I want him here," Davis told Stein on Sunday.

Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 26, is a free agent this summer. As Stein notes, the Pelicans were ready to offer the All-Star center a maximum five-year, $175 million deal before the injury.

With an assist from my pal @shauntellowe ... here's a sample from this week's @nytimes NBA newsletter in which @AntDavis23 discusses his determination to convince @boogiecousins to stay in New Orleans this summer: pic.twitter.com/7Nv1gX9FlI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 7, 2018

In 48 games with New Orleans, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Pelicans are on a hot streak of late, having won nine straight entering Wednesday's contest with the Kings (10 ET, NBA League Pass).