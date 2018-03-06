Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell suffers right ankle sprain

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell left Tuesday's game against the Nets with a sprained right ankle. He was ruled out for the game and the team says he'll receive X-Rays.

The injury occurred when Bell went up for a block in the second half and came down on the foot of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Bell recently returned to the Warriors' lineup after missing 14 games due a sprained left ankle, an injury he occurred in Chicago after going up for a block and landing awkwardly.

The 23-year-old is averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 14 minutes per game.