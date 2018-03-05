Around The League
Kyrie Irving (knee) won't play tonight vs. Chicago Bulls

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 5, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Kyrie Irving will not play tonight against the Bulls.

The Boston Celtics will be without their All-Star point guard tonight, as the team announced today Kyrie Irving will not play against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass). Irving is dealing with left knee soreness and coach Brad Stevens is not sure who will replace Irving in the starting lineup.

Irving, per Stevens, aggravated the knee injury in Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Houston Rockets. "He was playing and felt it throughout the night," Stevens said after Monday's shootaround. Additionally, Stevens said Irving's knee was feeling better yesterday but that it was more sore today when Irving woke up.

To date, Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Celtics. Boston is two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 spot in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. 

