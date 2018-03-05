Kyrie Irving (knee) won't play tonight vs. Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics will be without their All-Star point guard tonight, as the team announced today Kyrie Irving will not play against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass). Irving is dealing with left knee soreness and coach Brad Stevens is not sure who will replace Irving in the starting lineup.

Brad Stevens just received word 30 minutes ago that Kyrie won’t play tonight. Says he hasn’t yet decided who will start in his place. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 5, 2018

No Kyrie Irving tonight for the Celtics. He’s out with a sore knee. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 5, 2018

Irving, per Stevens, aggravated the knee injury in Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Houston Rockets. "He was playing and felt it throughout the night," Stevens said after Monday's shootaround. Additionally, Stevens said Irving's knee was feeling better yesterday but that it was more sore today when Irving woke up.

To date, Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Celtics. Boston is two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 1 spot in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.