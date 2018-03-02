Washington Wizards hope to build on all-around gains once John Wall returns

Beal, though, earned his first All-Star appearance in part for how he grew his game in Wall’s absences. He has added initiator to his familiar scoring duties, hitting career bests in assists (4.5 per game) and usage percentage (28.1).

And whereas the Wizards were 7-8 when Wall dished 10 or more assists, they are 19-9 when Beal passes for five or more. Washington has been among the NBA’s top 10 in assists the past five seasons, but the ball is moving more and earlier in the shot clock as Satoransky passes and cuts (compared to Wall’s dribble orchestration).

Over its past 14 games, Washington has assisted on 71.1 percent of its field goals and, since Wall’s surgery, has averaged 29.1 apg.

Said teammate Markieff Morris of Beal: “I’ve already known, being in the league with him these past years, he’s an outstanding scorer. But he’s definitely facilitating a lot better, or a lot more, with the ball being in his hands without Wall. We need that and to be the leader he’s been to carry us.”

1:58 Play Otto Porter Jr. has found his scoring touch of late for Washington.

Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. have accelerated in their development as their opportunities have increased with Wall out. Porter, 24, has averaged 19.1 ppg over his last 12 games, shooting 52.3 percent. Oubre, 22, has keyed a bench that has upped its production from 27 ppg last season to 35 in ‘17-18. Specifically, the reserves have chipped in an extra 4.5 points on nights when Wall hasn’t played.

“Just the flow of the game,” Oubre said. “John has the talent to pretty much take over a game by himself, and in his absence, we’re making sure everybody steps up.”

The challenge is to sustain it. The schedule has turned nasty on the Wizards, as rough as any team’s in the East. This is the fourth game against Toronto Wall will miss. Then 13 of the final 19 games after that will be against teams currently in playoff position.

Washington faces three sets of back-to-backs in its final seven games, wrapping the schedule with five in seven nights. Working Wall back into the lineup while also retaining some of the characteristics that have buoyed them through his layoff is what Brooks and his players need to do.

“We’re not going to sit here and say the ball doesn’t move when John is here,” Beal said. “The ball does move. It’s just a matter of making the right reads and getting off early. When he gets back, everything’s going to be the same. Nothing’s gonna change.”

2:01 Play Tomas Satoransky delivered in a win against the Bulls last month.

Said Morris: “It shouldn’t be [a big adjustment]. Should be the same exact team we had last year. But we can’t wait till he gets back, we added another dimension to us. The bench will get Tomas back and pick up even more for us.”

Satoransky, the 6-foot-7 second-year guard, has hit 15 of his last 25 3-point attempts and scored in double digits 13 times. His play has some Wizards insiders hoping to see a swift, small specialty lineup of three guards with Porter and Oubre. Brooks isn’t necessarily opposed to adding that wrinkle, now that Satoransky has sufficient reps and confidence.

“I’ve thought his best assets to this team are being able to be a multi-, like a utility-type player,” Brooks said. “He can play 3, 2 and 1. I think he understands that he can be effective at playing off the ball. If he does play with John, we’ve got two really good pick-and-roll players. We’ve got two good decision-makers. We definitely can go that route if needed.”

It would be the Wizards’ second major positive out of Wall’s absence. The first, to a surprising degree, has been staying afloat.

