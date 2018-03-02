Around The League
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry exits game with tweaked right ankle

NBA.com Staff

Mar 2, 2018 9:40 PM ET

Stephen Curry scored 28 points on Friday night before exiting with a tweaked right ankle.

Stephen Curry exited Friday night's game after rolling his ankle on teammate Zaza Pachulia's foot. The two-time Kia Most Valuable Player returned after initially suffering the injury, but ultimately left for good in the third quarter.

The star point guard missed 11 consecutive games earlier this season with a sprained right ankle.

Curry still finished with 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting in just 24 minutes of play. The performance included his 200th 3-pointer of the season, making him the first player in NBA history to make at least 200 treys in six different seasons. He has achieved that mark in every campaign since 2012-13.

Entering the contest, Golden State had won seven of its last eight and trailed Houston by half a game in the Western Conference standings.

 

