MRI reveals LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari suffered broken right hand

After a brief eight-game return to the Clippers' rotation, Danilo Gallinari will once again be sidelined indefinitely.

The team announced that an MRI revealed a non-displaced fracture in the veteran forward's right hand, which prior x-rays did not identify. The injury will keep the 6-10 forward out of action for at least another two weeks, when he will be re-evaluated. He initially suffered the injury against Golden State on Feb. 22.

Gallinari has played just 19 games in his first year with the Clippers, averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.7 percent from the field.