Joel Embiid posts photo with LeBron James saying "Summer 2018 goals"

One billboard in Cleveland last week read hashtag "PhillyWantsLeBron." Joel Embiid confirmed such desires on Thursday with a hashtag of his own.

After the Sixers beat the Cavaliers on Thursday, Embiid tweeted a photo of him and LeBron James with "Summer2018Goals" in the caption.

"Trust The Process??? Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game #summer2018goals," the post read.

Trust The Process??? Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game #summer2018goalspic.twitter.com/4bY941yyRO — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 2, 2018

James is set to be a free agent on July 1 when he can either re-sign with Cleveland or take his talents to another team. Some suggest the Sixers have risen as a candidate to land the 14-time All-Star with reports claiming James was recently visiting private schools for his kids in Philadelphia, which he denied.

Embiid, who finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the win, later tweeted "it's not what y'all think lol."

That's believable...