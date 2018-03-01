Around The League
Report: Shabazz Muhammad plans to sign with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA.com staff reports

Mar 1, 2018 10:39 PM ET

Shabazz Muhammad is reportedly headed to Milwaukee.

Shabazz Muhammad has found a new home.

After agreeing to a buyout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Muhammad intends to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

The 25-year-old played 32 games this season for Minnesota and averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.

Milwaukee will waive Sean Kilpatrick to make room on their roster, per Charania.

