Report: Shabazz Muhammad plans to sign with Milwaukee Bucks

Shabazz Muhammad has found a new home.

After agreeing to a buyout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Muhammad intends to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

The 25-year-old played 32 games this season for Minnesota and averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.

Milwaukee will waive Sean Kilpatrick to make room on their roster, per Charania.