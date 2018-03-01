Cavaliers' LeBron James, Pelicans' Anthony Davis tabbed Kia Players of Month for February

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.

James averaged a triple-double in a calendar month for the first time in his 15-year career, leading the Eastern Conference in scoring (27.0 ppg) and assists (10.5 apg) and adding 10.5 rebounds in 10 games. The 6-8 forward, who tied for the league lead with four triple-doubles, shot 54.6 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range and finished second in the conference in minutes (37.3 mpg). He helped the Cavaliers post a 6-4 record in February.

On Feb. 27, James recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 129-123 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets. With that performance, the 33-year-old James became the first player in NBA history to accumulate 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.

Davis averaged 35.0 points (first in the NBA), 13.0 rebounds (third), 2.45 steals (second) and 2.18 blocked shots (second) in 11 games, making him the first player in league history to hit these marks for a calendar month since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973-74. His scoring average was a personal best for a month in which he appeared in at least five games.

Behind Davis, the Pelicans went 8-3 in February and closed the month on a seven-game winning streak, moving into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference. In a 124-123 overtime victory against the Miami Heat on Feb. 23, the 6-10 forward became the first player ever to produce at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in a game since steals and blocks were first recorded (45/17/5/5).

Here are additional highlights for James and Davis in February:

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota: Made the game-winning shot and posted 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a 140-138 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Feb. 9 @ Atlanta: Dished out a career-best 19 assists and added 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 123-107 win over the Hawks.

Feb. 13 @ Oklahoma City: Scored 37 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists in a 120-112 victory against the Thunder.

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Feb. 10 @ Brooklyn: Finished with 44 points, 17 rebounds and a career-high six steals in a 138-128 double-overtime victory against the Nets.

Feb. 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Registered 42 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 139-117 win over the Lakers.

Feb. 26 vs. Phoenix: Scored a season-high 53 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked five shots in a 125-116 victory against the Suns.

Other nominees for the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month were Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Golden State’s Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Washington’s Bradley Beal.