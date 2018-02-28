Reports: Trevor Booker waived by Philadephia 76ers, will sign with Indiana Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks waived veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova two days ago, and he has been linked to a reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers. In order for his old team to get him on the roster, though, the Sixers would have to part with a player.

The Sixers have apparently cleared a spot to bring Ilyasova aboard as the team has reportedly waived forward Trevor Booker. Both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey say the move was made specifically to add Ilyasova. Per Wojnarowski, Booker agreed to a buyout in the deal.

Per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports and Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com, Booker will sign with the Indiana Pacers once he clears waivers. Booker seemed to acknowledge that move with a Tweet reading: "Indy, let's work!"

Trevor Booker will sign a minimum deal with the Indiana Pacers for the remainder of the season, once he clears waivers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving Trevor Booker, sources confirm. After clearing waivers, sources say he will join the Indiana Pacers. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 28, 2018

Source confirm that Trevor Booker has been waived by the #Sixers. It was expected to so they can make room for Ersan Ilyasova. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 28, 2018

Philadelphia will waive forward Trevor Booker, clearing the roster spot to sign Ersan Ilyasova, league source tells ESPN. He agreed to a buyout. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2018

Booker also acknowledged his departure from the Sixers via Twitter, saying: "Philly, I appreciate my short time with you guys, great fans and a great future."

The Sixers acquired Booker in their early season trade of Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-year NBA veteran averaged 15 minutes, 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with the Sixers. The Sixers rank 16th in 3-point percentage and 17th in 3-pointers made per game recently added sharpshooter Marco Belinelli (who was also recently waived by the Hawks) on Feb. 12.

If they add Ilyasova, his 3-point stroke this season (35.9 percent) far exceeds that of Booker's (26.3 percent). As of early Tuesday, indications were the Sixers would part with Booker, which Pompey reported.

