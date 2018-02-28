San Antonio Spurs All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge exits game with right ankle injury, will not return

The injuries continue to mount for the San Antonio Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge sprained his right ankle while attempting to defend Rajon Rondo's driving layup with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The Spurs announced at halftime that Aldridge is done for the night.



INJURY UPDATE: LaMarcus Aldridge (sprained right ankle) will not return to tonight's game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 1, 2018



Aldridge re-entered the game with 7:39 left in the half before exiting for good with eight points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. Aldridge had scored in double figures in 59 consecutive games entering Wednesday night's contest against the Pelicans.

Joffrey Lauvergne started the second half for Aldridge and was tasked with guarding Anthony Davis.