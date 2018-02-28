Los Angeles Lakers rookie Josh Hart fractures bone in left hand during practice

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Josh Hart fractured the fourth metacarpal of his left hand at Wednesday’s practice in Miami.

Hart, the 30th pick in last year's NBA Draft after spending four years at Villanova, will return to Los Angeles to have his hand further examined.

Hart is averaging 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 55 appearances. But since moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 2, he has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 48.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers also waived veteran Corey Brewer on Wednesday, making the team thin on the wing.

Brandon Ingram and Luol Deng are the remaining healthy small forwards on the roster.