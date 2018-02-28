Los Angeles Lakers' Josh Hart fractures left hand in Miami practice

Josh Hart fractured the fourth metacarpal of his left hand at Wednesday’s practice in Miami.

The rookie small forward will return to Los Angeles on Thursday to have his hand further examined.

A timetable for Hart's return has not yet been established.

The 30th pick in the draft, Hart has outplayed his selection this season, becoming a key part of the Lakers’ rotation thanks primarily to his 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense.

In 20 starts, including the last 10 games, Hart has averaged 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from deep.

The Lakers also waived Corey Brewer on Wednesday, making the team suddenly thin on the wing.

Brandon Ingram and Luol Deng are the remaining healthy small forwards on the roster. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma are other candidates to fill minutes at the three in Hart’s absence.