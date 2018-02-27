San Antonio recalls Derrick White from Austin Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White has helped Austin go 11-4 in his 15 total appearances, averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.27 steals and 1.13 blocks in 26.7 minutes.

Most recently assigned to Austin on Feb. 23, the former Colorado Buffalo posted 21 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in 31 minutes to help defeat the Oklahoma City Blue. White then recorded 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in 28 minutes at Northern Arizona on Feb. 25.

The first-year guard is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with San Antonio.